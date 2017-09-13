Donate generously! FOX6, Salvation Army, iHeartMedia radio stations team up for Irma Disaster Relief Phone Bank

MILWAUKEE — We’ve seen the powerful punch from Hurricane Irma and the devastation the storm left behind.

Now, FOX6 is teaming up with The Salvation Army and local iHeartMedia radio stations to offer comfort and relief to those coping with the wind, rain and flood damage.

The Irma Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank is open today, September 13th, from 5:00 a.m. – noon and 4:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Please call 414-355-3160 now and make a pledge to help those in dire need. Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost so much.

You can also visit HelpSalvationArmy.org to make an on-line donation, or text STORM TO 51555.

Thank you for your generosity.