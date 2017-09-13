Fall is around the corner: Time to break out the slow cooker

MILWAUKEE -- Fall is almost here so it's the perfect time to break out the slow cooker. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us a tasty Thai chicken dish with peanut sauce that you can make right in your crock pot.
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ lbs chicken breast
- 1 cup canned full-fat coconut milk
- ¾ cup chunky natural peanut butter
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 tbsp honey
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar (or apple cider vinegar if you don`t have rice wine vinegar)
- ½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes (or use cayenne pepper)
- ¼ tsp fish sauce (optional)
- ¼-1/2 tsp minced ginger (optional)
- 1/3 cup chopped peanuts, for garnish
- Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
- Rice, rice noodles, or lettuce leaves, for serving
Directions:
- Arrange chicken breasts in the bottom of a large slow cooker.
- In a medium bowl, stir together coconut milk, peanut butter, garlic, honey, soy sauce, lime juice, rice wine vinegar, red pepper flakes, and optional fish sauce and ginger. Mix until smooth. Pour over chicken.
- Cover and cook on LOW for 6-8 hours, or HIGH for 3-4 hours, or until chicken is tender but not overcooked. Reduce slow cooker to WARM. Remove chicken and cut into chunks and shred. Return chicken to slow cooker to allow it to absorb sauce and heat through.
- Serve chicken and sauce over cooked rice, rice noodles, or stuffed inside lettuce leaves as wraps. Garnish with chopped peanuts, fresh cilantro, and additional red pepper flakes, if desired.