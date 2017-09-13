Fall is around the corner: Time to break out the slow cooker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Fall is almost here so it's the perfect time to break out the slow cooker. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us a tasty Thai chicken dish with peanut sauce that you can make right in your crock pot.

Ingredients:

1 ½ lbs chicken breast

1 cup canned full-fat coconut milk

¾ cup chunky natural peanut butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp honey

3 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar (or apple cider vinegar if you don`t have rice wine vinegar)

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes (or use cayenne pepper)

¼ tsp fish sauce (optional)

¼-1/2 tsp minced ginger (optional)

1/3 cup chopped peanuts, for garnish

Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Rice, rice noodles, or lettuce leaves, for serving

Directions: