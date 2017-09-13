Gov. Walker objects to Wisconsin education plan

LIVE VIDEO: Day 2 of testimony in the Slenderman stabbing trial of Anissa Weier
DES MOINES, IA - MAY 16: Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker speaks to guests gathered for the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center on May 16, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. The event sponsored by the Republican Party of Iowa gave several Republican presidential hopefuls an opportunity to strengthen their support among Iowa Republicans ahead of the 2016 Iowa caucus. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker is objecting to Wisconsin’s education accountability plan drafted by a potential challenger in next year’s election.

Walker sent a letter Wednesday to state Superintendent Tony Evers stating his objection to the Every Student Succeeds Act plan that is due to the federal government on Monday. Evers is running for governor as a Democrat in next year’s election where Walker is expected to seek re-election.

Walker says in his letter to Evers that his proposal is “bureaucratic” and “does little to challenge the status quo for the benefit of Wisconsin’s students.”

Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction spokesman Tom McCarthy says the state would respond to Walker’s concerns when it submits its plan to President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday.

Walker urges Evers in his letter to make Wisconsin a “reform leader” and submit a new plan.