Gov. Walker objects to Wisconsin education plan

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker is objecting to Wisconsin’s education accountability plan drafted by a potential challenger in next year’s election.

Walker sent a letter Wednesday to state Superintendent Tony Evers stating his objection to the Every Student Succeeds Act plan that is due to the federal government on Monday. Evers is running for governor as a Democrat in next year’s election where Walker is expected to seek re-election.

Walker says in his letter to Evers that his proposal is “bureaucratic” and “does little to challenge the status quo for the benefit of Wisconsin’s students.”

Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction spokesman Tom McCarthy says the state would respond to Walker’s concerns when it submits its plan to President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday.

Walker urges Evers in his letter to make Wisconsin a “reform leader” and submit a new plan.