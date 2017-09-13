Here’s your shot! Bucks invite singers, musicians to audition to perform national anthem

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are inviting all singers and musicians to audition for the opportunity to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Bucks regular season home games this season at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Open call auditions will be held during three time slots on Wednesday, September 20th , from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

A news release issued by the Bucks says auditions are open to all individuals and performances groups. Performers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Participants are encouraged to bring a performance resume if available and all contestants must perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” in its entirety to be considered.

Auditions will be held in the East Atrium of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Participants should enter through the Potawatomi Gate, located near the intersection of Fourth St. and Highland Ave., where they will register and receive an audition number.