Invite the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office to your next community event

MILWAUKEE — Community organizations are welcome to invite the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Community Relations Unit participation at their events, Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt announced on Wednesday, September 13th.

A news release issued by the MCSO indicates groups in Milwaukee County have enjoyed having the K9 Unit, Bomb Squad robot and technical equipment display, Motorcycle Unit, and Honor Guard Unit at various school, church and community events. The unit will interact with various park, neighborhood and community groups on a daily basis.

Heading the Community Relations Unit will be Capt. Paul Thompson who has with with the MCSO since January 2000. Thompson has served with the HIDTA Interdiction Task Force, and with MCSO divisions including the Criminal Investigations Division, Police Services Bureau, Detention Services Bureau-Patrol Division/TEU, and is a member of the MCSO Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) team. He is also a former NBA basketball player, and played with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.