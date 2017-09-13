Kenosha man faces 7th OWI after incident on I-43 in Hale Interchange

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old Kenosha man faces a seventh OWI after an incident on Wednesday morning, September 13th.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded around 4:15 a.m. to a disabled vehicle in traffic on I-43 northbound south of Layton Ave. in the Hale Interchange.

The Kenosha man, who is not being named until he is officially charged, was asleep in the driver’s seat. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests, with a preliminary breath test result of .21. His driver’s license had been revoked.

The driver had six prior convictions for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI): two in January 2010, April 2011, July 2011, August 2011 and September 2014. He told deputies he had a couple of drinks before driving. He is currently on probation/parole for OWI, and faces charges of OWI-7th, a Class F felony punishable by a mandatory three years in prison, and a misdemeanor charge of Operating While Revoked, which carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail.