Liam Neeson might be ‘Taken’ a break

The question now is what will Liam Neeson do with his “very particular set of skills“?

The 65-year-old actor has reportedly said he’s through doing action films such as his wildly popular “Taken” franchise.

Apparently Neeson thinks he’s aged out of such roles.

“They’re still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff,” Sky News reported him as saying at the Toronto International Film Festival. “I’m like: ‘Guy’s I’m sixty-f******-five.’ Audiences are eventually going to go: ‘Come on.’ ”

The character of Bryan Mills, the retired spy who often ends up having to seek revenge, has been good to Neeson.

It spurred a multimillion trilogy and turned the Irish actor into a popular meme who is so beloved around the world that he recently had a sandwich named after him at a Canadian eatery.

The news of his retirement from action films shouldn’t come as a complete shock.

In 2015, The Guardian reported the actor believed he only had about two years left doing such roles.

“Maybe two more years. If God spares me and I’m healthy,” Neeson said. “But after that, I’ll stop (the action) I think.”

Fans can take heart, however.

His latest thriller, “Hard Powder,” hasn’t been released yet. In it, he stars as a snowplow driver out for revenge against drug dealers he believes murdered his son.

Neeson was attending the Toronto festival to premiere another new film, “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House.” He plays the title role in the story of the FBI official, later revealed to be “Deep Throat,”who leaked information to The Washington Post about the 1972 Watergate break-in that eventually led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation.