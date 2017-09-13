× Olive Garden’s All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Pass is coming back: New this year — a trip to Italy!

MILWAUKEE — Olive Garden’s All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Pass is coming back!

Starting Thursday, September 14th, pasta fans can try to nab their “Pasta Pass.” It will allow them to eat all the pasta, breadsticks and salad they want for two months, beginning in late September.

Diners will have 30 minutes beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT to nab one of the 22,000 passes, which cost $100 each.

New this year — 50 people who are willing to spend an extra $100 can tack on an eight-day trip for two to Italy!

Olive Garden officials said last year’s Pasta Passes were gobbled up in just one second!