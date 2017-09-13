Pete’s Fruit Market to open brand new location in Bronzeville area

MILWAUKEE -- Pete's Fruit Market is well known on Milwaukee's south side for providing the freshest fruit and vegetables. And now they have expanded to the Bronzeville neighborhood. The new store opens Thursday, September 14th.
Pete’s Fruit Market has invited CORE/El Centro and the University of Wisconsin Extension, Milwaukee County to formally partner in developing and utilizing three vacant lots for urban agriculture and community education. This is a tremendous opportunity to improve the quality of life in our community by connecting residents to gardening resources, nutrition and local food education while also growing healthy and accessible fruits and vegetables to sell affordably at Pete’s and local farmers’ markets.
Basic components of the community farm:
Composting/ Service Site – utilizing vegetable & fruit scraps from Pete’s Fruit Market we will recycle this ‘waste’ into rich soil to grow our fruits and vegetables
Education Site – we will construct a combined classroom/ greenhouse building to be used for year-round growing and hosting youth and family education sessions indoors.
Urban Agriculture Production Site – the largest area of land will be home to tomatoes, peppers, beans, corn, squash, lettuce, carrots, raspberries, strawberries and more. We would also like to have honeybees and chickens for honey and eggs!