Pete’s Fruit Market to open brand new location in Bronzeville area

Basic components of the community farm:

Composting/ Service Site – utilizing vegetable & fruit scraps from Pete’s Fruit Market we will recycle this ‘waste’ into rich soil to grow our fruits and vegetables

Education Site – we will construct a combined classroom/ greenhouse building to be used for year-round growing and hosting youth and family education sessions indoors.

Urban Agriculture Production Site – the largest area of land will be home to tomatoes, peppers, beans, corn, squash, lettuce, carrots, raspberries, strawberries and more. We would also like to have honeybees and chickens for honey and eggs!