Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened early Wednesday morning, September 13th.

According to police, around 12:15 a.m. a 21-year-old man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound. At this point, the circumstances that led to the shooting and the location of the shooting are unclear.

Around 12:20 a.m., a 25-year-old woman was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound. Similar to the above incident, the circumstances that led to the shooting and the location are still being investigated.

Milwaukee police continues to investigate both incidents to determine a motive and a location of where the shootings occurred.