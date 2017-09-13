Shh! MAM After Dark quiet clubbing night returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One of the Milwaukee Art Museum's most popular events, MAM After Dark, returns to the wings Friday, September 15th.

The event is from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About MAM After Dark (website)

You asked. We answered . . . quietly. Quiet Clubbing—everyone’s favorite MAM After Dark—returns, featuring local DJs Bizzon and Why B. It’s the artiest dance club, as quiet as you want it to be. Experience the Museum’s third installment of Quiet Clubbing under the wings—all guests will receive access to headphones in the reserved dance-floor area.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get a taste of the Art & Artists series with community partner Milwaukee Film, and enter for a chance to win tickets to this year’s festival. Learn the scandalous stories behind the famed Wasmuth Portfolio in the new Frank Lloyd Wright exhibition, on the fast-paced and high-energy Wild Card Tours. Interact with and purchase art from 414 Artist Anja Notanja Sieger, a local renaissance woman who uses typewritten poetry, performance art, community collaboration, paper cutting, drawing, crochet, and sound to understand life. Turn up the volume outside with karaoke on the terrace and tastings from Yokohama, Door Peninsula Winery, and Door County Distillery. Take a break from the dance floor and test your skills at the inflatable Twister game on the grass or Team Trivia with Quizmasters in the Café Calatrava Lounge.