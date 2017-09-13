Slenderman trial: Testimony continues in day two of Anissa Weier’s case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Testimony resumed Wednesday morning, September 13th, in the Slenderman stabbing trial.

Two detectives and two former teachers of Anissa Weier's are expected to testify Wednesday in the case of Anissa Weier. Five witnesses took the stand during the first day of testimony.

She was just 12-years-old when prosecutors say Weier and friend Morgan Geyser stabbed a fellow classmate 19 times. Police say it was a plot to win the favor of a fictional, on-line character known as Slenderman.

Weier's plea of 'not guilty due to mental illness' means the defense is trying to argue Weier wasn't responsible for her actions and didn't understand what she was doing was wrong.

Weier's father took the stand as well as a Waukesha police detective. A girl who knew Weier from school also testified that she told an adult something was wrong when Weier talked about killing one of her friends.

"She said something along the lines of I found a way to become a proxy. You have to kill one of your friends. When I looked at her like what are you talking about she was like don't worry it's not you," the girl said.

Weier's father testified it had never come to his attention that his daughter may need some form of mental help. Court resumes at 8:30 a.m.