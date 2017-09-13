Summerfest to reconstruct North Gate entrance with Community Plaza

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest’s North Gate entrance at Henry Maier Festival Park will be reconstructed and upgraded with a new Community Plaza next to Urban Park. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials announced Wednesday, September 13th that The Historic Third Ward Architectural Review Board unanimously approved the plans.

According to a Summerfest news release, this new project, made possible by American Family Insurance, will not only connect the festival grounds to the new Lakefront Gateway Project and downtown Milwaukee, but add public amenities as well as provide an expanded and more efficient entrance for festival goers.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has selected Eppstein Uhen Architects as the lead designer, with Pierce Engineering performing the structural engineering, and CG Schmidt performing construction management services. Several of the existing structures will be demolished prior to the construction process to make way for the new buildings. The project will begin September 18, 2017.

The North Entry Gate and Community Plaza project will include:

New entrance gate & turnstile entry area The entry gate will feature digital displays, lighting and a public address system Additional turnstile lines Unique signature design New box office First Aid Station



Community Plaza A public space available to all community members visiting lakefront attractions Accessible benches and seating areas Interactive play structures themed around music and musical instruments Bike Parking Eco-friendly landscaping and interactive lighting effects



“We are thrilled to continue to be a part of the exciting developments taking place on Milwaukee’s lakefront. This new entry way to Henry Maier Festival Park will enhance the festival experience for our fans as well thousands in our community who visit the lakefront” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We certainly feel these improvements are additive to the Lakefront Gateway Project. We want to thank American Family Insurance for making this new development possible as we continue to reinvest in the future of the festival, the lakefront and the facility,” he added.

“American Family’s partnership with Milwaukee World Festival brings together two organizations with proud histories of focusing on our customers,” said Rob Quesnel, American Family Insurance vice president of marketing. “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to support the new North Entry Gate and Plaza project, and provide an enhanced experience for the 1.3 million visitors, not only from Wisconsin but from all across the country, who attend the many popular events at Henry Maier Festival Park.”

For more information and renderings of the project CLICK HERE.