Walker supports changes to Wisconsin budget

Gov. Scott Walker says he supports making further changes to the state budget that may be needed to win enough Republican support for it to pass the Senate.

Walker talked about the budget Wednesday in a conference call from South Korea where he is on a trade mission.

Walker says he would support moving up elimination of the state prevailing wage to Jan. 1 or even sooner. It would end in September 2018 under the current version of the budget.

Walker says he would also be OK with additional reforms at the state Department of Transportation.

Both ideas have been floated by Republican senators as necessary changes to secure their votes. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Tuesday he does not yet have the needed 17 votes to pas the budget.