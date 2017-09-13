Wanted: Mequon police seek 21-year-old man on stalking, burglary charges — who fled officers

MEQUON — Mequon police are “actively seeking” a 21-year-old man on charges of stalking and burglary — who fled from officers Wednesday afternoon, September 13th.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m., officers attempted to arrest Petar Harm and he fled. He was last seen on foot near Port Washington Road and Glen Oaks Lane.

He has dark brown hair, stands approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs around 122 pounds. He was last seen wearing no shoes or socks, and off-white shorts with an off-white T-shirt.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.