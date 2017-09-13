What the iPhone X costs around the world

If you want to buy Apple’s highly-anticipated iPhone X in the U.S., you’ll have to shell out $999 for it.

If you live elsewhere, you’ll have to pay even more.

Apple charges different prices for its devices from country to country, depending in part on taxes and how each local currency compares with the U.S. dollar.

In some countries, like Canada and Japan, the iPhone X costs about $100 more than it does in the U.S. In other nations, like Italy and Ireland, the phone is over $400 more expensive than it is in the States.

Apple analyst Gene Munster of Loup Ventures said that iPhones tend to cost between $50 and $300 more internationally.

But higher prices won’t necessarily deter global shoppers from buying a new iPhone. “It usually isn’t a deal-breaker,” he said. He thinks that will be especially true with the futuristic iPhoneX, which looks so different from other models.

Frank Gillett, an analyst at Forrester Research, pointed out that it’s hard to compare prices across countries not only because they include currency conversions and local taxes, but because the device’s true cost also depends on the average resident’s income.

With that in mind, here’s how much the iPhone X costs in 15 countries, according to Apple’s website. The prices were converted to U.S. dollars using Google’s currency calculator.

Australia: $1,266

Canada: $1,082

China: $1,285

France: $1,387

Germany: $1,375

Hong Kong: $1,099

India: $1,391

Ireland: $1,410

Italy: $1,423

Japan: $1,024

Mexico: $1,325

New Zealand: $1,311

Russia: $1,387

Singapore: $1,224

United Kingdom: $1,327