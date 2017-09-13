“Yarn bombing:” Colorful knits adorn light poles, trees in Oconomowoc; but why?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCONOMOWOC -- A colorful campaign to raise awareness for a special clinic is catching everybody's attention in Oconomowoc.

Residents in downtown Oconomowoc wanted to know Wednesday, September 13th why their city is all bundled up in colorful knits. The answer lies with crafty characters like Liz Silkey.

"A lot of volunteers to knit and crochet the items," Silkey said.

Silkey is one of at least 75 people who crocheted what may be best described as light pole sweaters.

"A lot of measuring and coming out and stitching them on," Silkey said.

They are a strategic way to catch people's attention.

"Yarn bombing," said Peter Geiss, medical director for Lake Area Free Clinic. "We have a lot of people who are becoming more aware of the clinic. There's a lot of people who didn't even know there was a clinic."

The yarn art is a creative campaign to raise awareness of the Lake Area Free Clinic.

"That there is resources. You don't have to go without care. There is a place where they can come, get their medications paid for, get their diagnostics paid for," Geiss said.

It's raising awareness and money to fund the clinic. Almost every piece has a little sign explaining the yarn art -- and how people can donate.

The yarn stays up for another week -- which means you'll probably never look at a bare tree the same again.

"And we are hoping next year that we can expand even more get more projects," Silkey said.