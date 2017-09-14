× 200 marijuana plants worth $500,000 removed from outdoor grow operation in Walworth Co.

WALWORTH COUNTY — 200 marijuana plants were removed from an outdoor grow operation in Walworth County after they were discovered during an aerial surveillance mission in August.

According to a news release from the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit, the grow operation was eradicated on Monday, September 11th.

Officials noted with proper cultivation and harvesting, the plants had a potential street value of $500,000.

They’re now working to identify those responsible for the grow operation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 723-2677.