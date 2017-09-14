Apple taste test: Which apples are the best for baking?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- All morning on Real Milwaukee the hosts tasted different types of apples. Then, Bob Barthel of Barthel Fruit Farm joined the show to tell us which apples we has been snacking on and the varieties that are best for baking.

Ginger Gold

Sweet in flavor, yellow skin color with white colored flesh. Good for making apple pie and apple sauce. Creates a chunky texture in pies and sauces.

McIntosh

Unique and tart in flavor with red skin and cream flesh. Good for making apple pie with. Excellent for making apple sauce. creates a smooth texture in sauces and pies.

Gala

Sweet flavored, red striped skin with white colored flesh. Are not good to use in making apple sauce or pie.

20 oz Pippin

Tart and tangy tast. green skin with yellow colored flesh. Makes excellent apple pies, but not really recommended for apple sauce. chunky texture.

Honeycrisp

Sweet apples with red blush colored skin and white flesh. Good for making apple pies. Only okay for apple sauce. chunky texture.

Parker variety pear. It's a wonderful antique variety eating pear.