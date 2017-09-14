“Blood in and around the vehicle:” Washington Co. officials searching for driver after crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver involved in an accident on County Trunk U early Thursday morning, September 14th.

According to officials, a passerby called the sheriff’s office around 2:15 a.m. to report an accident.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a full-sized pickup truck in the ditch, turned over on the side.

The vehicle had heavy damage — and investigating deputies noted blood in and around the vehicle.

Deputies spent a considerable amount of time searching the immediate area and researching possible owners of the vehicle. However, deputies were unable to make contact with the driver.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident as a hit-and-run crash.