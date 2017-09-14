Busted: Germantown police find marijuana grow operation when responding to report of burglary
GERMANTOWN — Two homeowners in Germantown were arrested after they called police to report a burglary at their home.
According to police, on Wednesday, September 13th, around 4:00 p.m., the call came in regarding the residential daytime burglary at a home on Maple Road north of Appleton Avenue. After they returned from work, they noticed their home had been forcibly entered, and valuables had been taken — including a large sum of money and weapons.
An investigation revealed a marijuana grow operation in the basement.
Authorities removed 32 plants, packaged marijuana and high-end growing equipment, along with illegally-obtained morphine.
The man and woman were taken into custody and held on the following charges:
- Manufacture/deliver THC
- Maintaining a drug trafficking place
- Possession w/intent to deliver THC
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
The man also faces a charge of possession of narcotic drugs.
The burglary investigation remains active, police said.