Chief Flynn says efforts to improve community relations undercut by Trump adminstration

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn says his efforts to improve community relations were undercut by the Trump administration.

Flynn issued a letter Thursday, September 14th, discussing his efforts, dating back to 2015, to take part in a nationwide initiative called COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services).

The Milwaukee Police Department voluntarily asked for a review of policies and practices from the U.S. DOJ, with 18 months of technical support to make suggested changes.

Flynn said the Trump administration won’t be finishing the process, and is publishing inaccurate or incomplete numbers about the Milwaukee Police Department.

Flynn said: “Notwithstanding my frustration with poor work and the fact that an inaccurate and defective report is driving the public policy discussion, I remain committed to the ideals that motivated our request in the first place.”

Those ideals, Flynn said, are finding common ground and working with the community to reduce racial disparity in violent crime and address distrust in the police.

He said he wants everyone to move forward and do better together.

Mayor Tom Barrett released this statement on the Collaborative Reform process: