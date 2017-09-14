1st District Court of Appeals: Milwaukee officer not entitled to disability benefits

MADISON — A state appeals court says a former Milwaukee police officer who retired after he was involved in an in-custody death does not deserve disability payments.

Jason Bleichwehl was one of three officers who came under investigation after robbery suspect Derek Williams died in a squad car backseat after gasping for air and pleading for help in 2011.

The officers were cleared of any wrongdoing. Bleichwehl eventually retired, saying the media didn’t accurately portray his actions in Williams’ death and he didn’t trust anyone. He demanded a duty disability benefit but the city refused to pay, saying his condition wasn’t the result of a specific injury as required by city ordinance.

The 1st District Court of Appeals ruled Thursday the city’s decision was reasonable.

Bleichwehl’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message.