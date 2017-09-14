MILWAUKEE — The director of General Mitchell International Airport has been fired.

Officials said Thursday, September 14th Ismael Bonilla was let go after an investigation found he used privileged information to financially benefit former co-workers.

In a statement, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said:

“For six years, it has been my unambiguous expectation that County employees operate with the highest ethical standards at all times – the taxpayers deserve no less. The mere suggestion that the integrity of the procurement process was in question anywhere in County government would be a serious cause for concern. In order to ensure confidence in the airport’s operations, I have made the decision to bring in new management. We will also implement comprehensive, formal re-training on procurement procedures at the Airport.”

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Director Brian Dranzik will serve as acting director of the airport, a role he has filled in the past.