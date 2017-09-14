× Dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Irma in Florida set to arrive in Waukesha Friday 🐶 🐱

WAUKESHA — A second group of animals displaced by Hurricane Irma in Florida will arrive at Crites Field in Waukesha Friday, September 15th.

From there, they’ll head to the Humane Animal Welfare Society — HAWS in Waukesha, where they’ll be cared for until they’re ready for their forever homes.

HAWS officials said in a news release both dogs and cats will be part of this transport.

HAWS is being assisted with the care and housing of the cats by veterinary partners Cream City Kitty Clinic, Mukwonago Animal Hospital and Waukesha Animal Hospital. Shelter partners at the Washington County Humane Society and Watertown Humane Society will be assisting HAWS also by taking some of the dogs into their facilities.

As with the previous Hurricane Harvey transport on September 4th, all of these pets were already in shelters prior to Irma making landfall, HAWS officials said, noting that some were in shelters for several weeks. All of the animals were already up for adoption, having been surrendered or unclaimed as strays with no owner coming forward.

As with the Texas transport, this is a collaboration between HAWS, HSUS and Wings of Rescue transport, to enable Florida shelters to provide shelter for those owned animals in need of emergency housing. HAWS is an Emergency Placement Partner for HSUS, the Humane Society of the United States.