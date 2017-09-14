× “Excited to join the movement:” Milwaukee parking meters will be transformed into temporary parks Friday

MILWAUKEE — Parking meters in downtown Milwaukee will be a whole lot more fun on Friday, September 15th — International PARK(ing) Day.

PARK(ing) Day is an annual worldwide event where artists, designers and citizens transform metered parking spots into temporary public parks.

According to a news release, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday, 11 metered parking spaces in downtown Milwaukee will be reimagined into new territories with games, food and live music!

From giant “Connect 4″ to cornhole, coffee to cupcakes, acoustic Irish folk to rap, and everything in between, each of the 11 locations will feature a different set of activities and live entertainment.

“We’re excited to join the movement,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 in the release. “PARK(ing) Day is a fun way to engage our property owners and partners in placemaking, while demonstrating that the central business district is a vibrant place to live, work and open a business.”

CLICK HERE for a complete list of participating locations — and an interactive map.