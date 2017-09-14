‘Game of Thrones’ is shooting multiple endings, HBO exec says

“Game of Thrones” looks to be serious about avoiding spoilers.

During a recent talk at his alma mater, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said the show is taking measures avoid revealing its ending.

“I know in ‘Game of Thrones,’ the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” Bloys said in a recording of his Moravian College speech released and first reported by The Morning Call.

“You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know,” he added. “They’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

HBO announced last year that the hit series would end with Season 8.

Season 7, which had only seven episodes, concluded on August 27.

Shooting more than one ending is typical in the industry as a way to maintain the mystery.

Bloys acknowledged how difficult it can be to deliver an audience-pleasing ending.

“Finales are tough,” he said.

“If you think about, ‘Six Feet Under,’ well that was a pretty good finale,” Bloys said. “But if you think about ‘Seinfeld,’ if you think about ‘The Sopranos,’ if you think about ‘Breaking Bad.’ Everybody has an opinion about how a show should end.”

A premiere date for “Game of Thrones” Season 8 has not been set. Bloys told Entertainment Weekly it could air in either 2018 or 2019, depending upon executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

“They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule,” Bloys said. “We’ll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing.”