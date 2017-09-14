Happy birthday! Amur tiger cubs, born at Milwaukee County Zoo, celebrate turning 1! 🎂

MILWAUKEE — Thursday, September 14th is a big day for the Milwaukee County Zoo’s Amur tiger cubs, who are now one!

The cubs, Eloise, Bernadette and Kashtan will be celebrating their birthday all day at the zoo — and you’re invited!

Their big birthday bash begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Florence Mila Borchert Big Cats Country.

According to a news release from zoo officials, born one year ago, all three tiger cubs have grown tremendously. Kash, who originally struggled to gain weight due to an abscess on his leg, and who was separated from his mother due to risks of reintroduction after surgery, is now the heaviest of the three, weighing in at over 200 pounds.

The girls are not far behind, both weighing in at around 170 pounds.

PHOTO GALLERY

Currently, all three cubs are healthy and enjoy playing together. They especially love playing in water!

To celebrate their day, zookeepers have planned special enrichment items for these growing tiger cubs. Enrichment will include a three-tier ice cake filled with favorite treats for the cubs to interact with and eat.