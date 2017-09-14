House passes bill that would make gang membership grounds for deportation

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 29: Handcuffs are seen on the hands of a twenty-year old 'Street Villains' gang member who was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers from the 77th Street division on April 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. The 77th Street division patrol the same neighborhood that truck driver Reginald Denny was nearly beaten to death by a group of black assailants at the intersection of Florence and Normandie Avenues. It’s been 20 years since the verdict was handed down in the Rodney King case that sparked infamous Los Angeles riots. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — The House has passed legislation that would make membership in a criminal gang grounds for deportation.
Supporters describe the measure as a tool that law enforcement can use to remove members of the violent street gang MS-13.
But opposing lawmakers say the bill will promote racial profiling and could lead to the deportation of innocent, non-gang members.
The bill passed by a largely party-line vote of 233-175. The White House has endorsed the Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act, but it faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.
The bill gives the Department of Homeland Security the power to designate a group of five or more people as a criminal gang. Those determined to have participated in the gang or have furthered its illegal activity can be detained and deported.