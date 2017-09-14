“I’m emotional:” Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin opens a new toyshop, named after a brave little boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Children treated at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin usually have serious illnesses with complex needs. And now, along with being medically cared for, the hospital also provides kids opportunities to just be kids.

Jack's Toy Shop just opened in the MACC Fund Center at Children's Hospital. It was inspired by a young boy named Jack Bartosz. Jack spent the majority of his life fighting cancer.

Jack's Toy Shop is stocked with toys donated by community partners and the toys are given out to patients when they're having a bad day or facing a scary medical procedure.

Jack's mother was overwhelmed with gratitude when she first saw the toy shop. She hopes other families will appreciate the simple gesture form the shop named after her brave little boy.