“More inventory:” You can now purchase Loge Level seats for Brewers vs. Marlins matchups ⚾

MILWAUKEE — In the first 45 minutes alone, over 30,000 tickets were sold for this weekend’s relocated Brewers series against the Marlins, Brewers officials said Thursday, September 15th.

Brewers officials noted in a news release high web traffic caused a temporary overload of the website for purchasing tickets. Fans who were unable to complete a purchase or those who received an error message should log in again.

With the Field Level for Friday now sold out, the Brewers have opened additional inventory in the Loge Level. Those seats are now available for purchase. Originally, only Field Level seats were available for Friday’s game due to staffing concerns.

“We appreciate the efforts of Delaware North in going to great lengths to ensure proper staffing for concession operations, and now giving us an opportunity to create more inventory for tomorrow’s game,” said Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger in the release. “We are looking forward to a great experience for the fans, and a great environment for the players as well.”

Seating capacity for each of the three games is now approximately 23,000, with Field and Loge Levels the available options for ticket purchases. There are three price levels: $20 for Field Diamond Box, $15 for Field Infield Box, and $10 for all other seating areas.

Tickets are available through Brewers.com/Marlins, the Brewers Box Office or by calling 414-902-4000.

Ticket purchases will be limited to eight per person, per game.

All parking for the game will be $10. There will be no advance parking sales and there will be no Preferred parking option. Lots will open three hours prior to game times and gates to the stadium will open 90 minutes prior.