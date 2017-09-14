× MPD: 26-year-old man seriously hurt after shooting near 36th Villard

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot near 36th and Villard.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, September 14th.

According to police the victim was shot by a suspect during circumstances that remain unclear at this time.

The victim was transported the a local hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

