MILWAUKEE — A volunteer with the American Red Cross said they were assisting a family of nine after a fire near 15th and Lincoln. Police said it began as a dumpster fire, and spread to a building next to the dumpster.

The call came in around 1:00 a.m.

Police said two people¬†were seen throwing items into the dumpster as it was on fire — described as black males.

No one was hurt. No one is in custody.

Assisting family of 9ppl after fire breaks out in a multi-occupancy structure at 15th & Lincoln in #Milwaukee @RedCrossWIS pic.twitter.com/JFKtzMS52X — Bob Wade (@rlwade) September 14, 2017

PHOTO GALLERY

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.