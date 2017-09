MILWAUKEE —¬†Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, September 14th.

It happened around 35 a.m. near 81st Street and Beckett Avenue.

Police say a 75-year-old man was approached by an unknown suspect who then shot the victim.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for the suspect.