× Police: Sprint store on Milwaukee’s south side burglarized for third time

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a break-in at a cell phone store on the city’s south side. It happened at the Sprint store near 27th and Layton.

Police say the suspected entered the business after smashing the front window.

Investigators are not sure if the suspects took anything — but we’re told this is the third time the store has been broken into in the last couple of months.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.