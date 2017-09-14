Recognize this car? West Allis police seek to ID vehicle, driver in child enticement case

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police need your help to identify a person and vehicle in regards to a child enticement that happened near 88th and Greenfield around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13th.

Officials posted on Facebook on Thursday — and indicated the vehicle was described as a black Ford Crown Victoria with tinted windows and a spotlight on the driver side.

The subject was described as a heavier set, older (50-60 years of age), male, white. He was balding, had gray hair, and had a gray “bushy” beard. He was described as wearing a blue plaid shirt. The subject initiated contact with a 12-year-old child and offered the child money in exchange for performing a sex act. The child was able to run away and was not harmed. Elm Grove took a report of a similar incident on September 12th involving a similarly described vehicle and subject. If you know the subject(s) or anything related to this investigation, please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH (2274).