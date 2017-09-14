Silver Alert: Search is on for 64-year-old Willie Mitchell from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing Milwaukee man, Willie Mitchell. Police say he suffers from dementia.

64-year-old Mitchell was last seen Sunday, September 10th in the area of 27th Street and Brown Street at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Mitchell is described as 5’8”tall, 235lbs, medium build, bald head, salt and pepper facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, green hooded sweatshirt, blue jean shorts, and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.