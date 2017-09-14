Slenderman stabbing case: Jury in the trial of Anissa Weier expected to get the case Friday

WAUKESHA — The jury in the trial of Anissa Weier is expected to get the case by Friday morning, September 15th.

Weier’s lawyers in this trial are trying to show the jury that Weier was delusional when she was involved in the stabbing of a classmate — stabbed 19 times three years ago for Slenderman.

On the stand Thursday morning was psychologist Dr. Gregory Van Rybroek. Van Rybroek said he believed Weier did suffer from a delusional disorder at the time of the stabbing. He said she had a fixed belief that she had with Morgan that Slenderman was real. Van Rybroek said Weier was convinced Slenderman would kill her — and kill her family.

Weier’s lawyers are calling just one more witness to the stand. Then the case will proceed to the state.

Prosecutors have indicated they will not call any witnesses in this trial.

Judge Michael Bohren has indicated jury instructions and deliberations will then begin on Friday.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.