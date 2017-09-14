Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Stained Glass Studio of Milwaukee. The Stained Glass Studio of Milwaukee began business over 30 years ago. Today, the Stanis Family keeps the tradition alive and well.

About Stained Glass Studio of Milwaukee (website)

Custom Work

Contact us for a custom creation or repair work for residential and commercial. From windows to cabinets, there's no project too big and no request too small.

Glass Class

We offer classes to the public that run for eight weeks, Wednesday and Thursday evenings 6:30-9:00pm.

​Learn how to make your own stained glass window in either the traditional leaded assembly or the famous Tiffany method.