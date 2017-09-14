Video: Armed suspects storm and rob Capital Credit Union in Appleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

APPLETON -- The Appleton Police Department released on Thursday, September 14th a 31-second clip of surveillance video from inside the Capital Credit Union which was robbed on Wednesday.

Officials say the credit union was robbed by two men around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. A gray Pontiac G6, believed to have been used by the suspects, was recovered at the Mid Vallee Golf Course in DePere. However, the suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information about the suspects or robbery is urged to contact Sgt. Gleiss at the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5516. Those wishing to remain anonymous, can use the “Report” feature on the free Appleton Police Department phone app.