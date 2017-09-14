Wisconsin GOP senators holding out on budget make their demands public

MADISON — Three Republican state senators who have thrown up a roadblock to passing the long-overdue state budget are making their demands public.

The budget holdouts are senators Duey Stroebel, Chris Kapenga and Steve Nass. A fourth senator, Dave Craig of the Town of Vernon, is reportedly opposed to the budget, leaving Senate Republican leaders one vote shy of the 17 votes needed to pass the bill. The Assembly approved the budget Wednesday night, with top Republicans there vowing not to be “held hostage” by the senators.

A document provided by Stroebel’s office shows the trio of senators are demanding changes on issues ranging from a statewide voucher school expansion to a faster repeal of the state’s prevailing wage law. Among their requests:

Nearly double the income eligibility for the statewide voucher school system. The current eligibility limit is 185 percent of the federal poverty level, though the budget expands that to 220 percent. The senators want a further increase to 300 percent, matching the current eligibility in the Milwaukee and Racine voucher systems.

Repeal the state’s prevailing wage law on January 1, 2018, instead of September 1, 2018. The decades-old law sets a minimum wage for workers on state construction projects.

Prohibit the University of Wisconsin System from spending money on mandatory diversity, sensitivity and cultural fluency training for students, faculty and staff.

Permanently ban school districts from seeking state loans for energy-efficiency projects through the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. The loan program allows districts to get an infusion of cash for energy projects, such as LED lighting installation. The districts’ taxpayers have to pay back the state loan, causing a tax increase. The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District caused controversy by using this program this year after voters rejected an operating referendum.

Eliminate Milwaukee County’s $30 wheel tax, unless county voters approve it during a referendum within the next 18 months. All counties would have to get approval from voters in a referendum before imposing any future wheel taxes.

The Assembly approved the budget late Wednesday on a 57-39 vote, with five Republicans joining all 34 Democrats against it. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the time to get changes to the budget was over, and he would not bring the Assembly back into session to vote on the budget again.

“We have communicated back and forth and that’s why I wanted to make our position abundantly clear, we are not coming back,” Vos told reporters after the vote. “We have negotiated in good faith.”

Kapenga, Nass and Craig did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment Thursday morning.