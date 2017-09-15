LIVE VIDEO: Attorneys present their closing arguments in the trial of Anissa Weier
How to donate to Salvation Army hurricane relief

Apple upgrades the watch and Apple TV 4K

Posted 9:20 am, September 15, 2017, by

Apple has made a few upgrades to some of their products including a cellular network on an Apple Watch and 4K Streaming on the Apple TV.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Facebook or Twitter for cool apps, tech tricks & tips!