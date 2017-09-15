Aurora Healing and Advocacy Services opens to aid victims of sexual assault, domestic violence

MILWAUKEE — Imagine being a victim of sexual assault. Would you know where to get all the services you need? There’s a center in Milwaukee designed to address the multiple needs of a survivor.

It’s called “Aurora Healing and Advocacy Services.” It takes things the health care provider was already doing and make it much easier to maneuver.

“We realized is that there isn’t a rape crisis center and putting some of those services all under one roof really helps streamline things for someone who has experienced something violent,” said Aurora Healing and Advocacy Services Director, Sharain Horn.

Aurora Healing and Advocacy Services puts under one umbrella, the health provider’s sexual assault treatment center, the healing center on Bruce Street, and it’s “Safe Mom Safe Baby” program .

Wisconsin’s First Lady Tonette Walker — an advocate for trauma informed care — joined the dedication and open house.

The new space at Aurora Sinai, with its exam rooms, private shower and additional rooms for counseling and meetings between victims and law enforcement, was paid for with a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

“People don’t choose to be victims of crime. They are chosen by their perpetrators and the legal process and unfortunately, I know this first hand, for victims is daunting and traumatic,” said Michelle Viste, Department of Justice.

Center Director Sharain Horn, says the center helps victims deal with the aftermath of the violent experience.

“They’ll have an advocate to connect with them to say this is what your next steps are for law enforcement… or if you’re not even sure if you want to report because maybe there is some shame and fear around your assault. I can be there to help you when you’re ready to report,” said Horn.

Besides sexual assault victims, the center also supports victims of domestic violence. Aurora has been helping more than 700 victims each year. It’s available 24/7 through its hotline: 414-219-5555.