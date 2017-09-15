Bodybuilder surprised with color correcting glasses and his reaction is priceless

On his 66th birthday, a bodybuilder who has been colorblind since birth, received the surprise of his life.

In a video posted to YouTube, William Reed stands on a porch, smiling for a picture on his birthday. What happens next might make you cry.

Reed opens a gift to find a pair of EnChroma glasses, which have color correcting lenses that help colorblind people see color.

When Reed puts them on, his reaction his priceless.

“This is weird,” Reed says in the video. “…The trees don’t even look real.”

Watch the video –and try not to tear up with his precious reaction:

The video was posted to YouTube on September 12th, and has since gained over half-a-million views.

Happy Birthday, William!