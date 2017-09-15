Bon-Ton stores to hire 10,000 holiday workers

MILWAUKEE — The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., which operates Bon-Ton, Boston Store, Bergner’s, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers stores, is seeking to hire 10,000 associates for all its store locations during the busy holiday season, according to a recent release.

The company is also hiring 500 additional associates for all of its distribution centers and its e-commerce fulfillment center.

Company officials said interested applicants can apply online at or stop in any store to apply. The release stated all stores will be hosting holiday hiring events on Friday, September 15th & Saturday, September 16th and Friday, October 13th & Friday, October 14th from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. On-the-spot job interviews will be conducted.

All positions include an immediate 20 percent shopping discount, one-on-one training, and an opportunity to transition to long term employment when the season ends.

“Bon-Ton plans to increase our staffing for the holiday season so we can provide an exceptional shopping experience to our customers,” said Bill Tracy, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. “Hiring additional staffing will ensure we deliver fast, friendly service and meet customer expectations in our stores as well as online.”