Cudahy police searching for Pedro Tosado; convicted felon considered armed and dangerous

CUDAHY — Police are searching for a 22-year-old convicted felon who fled from Cudahy police multiple times in one week.

The situation began when Cudahy police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and erratic driving near South Pennsylvania and Layton Avenues on Friday, September 8th.

Police say the driver, identified as 22-year-old Pedro Tosado, stopped in St. Francis but as officers attempted to speak with him, he took off. Officers pursued Tosado for a short time, but terminated the pursuit.

On Thursday, September 14th an off-duty Cudahy officer spotted Tosado’s vehicle on Barnard Avenue. Police say the vehicle now had stolen license plates from a Milwaukee resident. The vehicle was towed and searched; a firearm was recovered in addition to the stolen plates.

Officers attempted to speak with Tosado near Packard and Barnard Avenue — who was driving a different vehicle — but Tosado drove off. The pursuit of that vehicle ended in a crash at the intersection of Oklahoma and Kinnickinnic Avenues. No injuries were reported, including the passenger of the fleeing vehicle, a man known to Tosado.

Tosado is described as a white male, 6’0″ tall, 143 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Tosado has the following tattoos:

Lower left arm: Milwaukee Bucks logo, Milwaukee Brewers logo, “Milwaukee”

Lower left arm: “Rico”

Upper left arm: “Side”

Left arm: “Keco”

Lower right arm: “Baby”

Upper right arm: “South”

Right arm: “Baby”

Chest: “Dangael Ariana”

Right shoulder: “Madeline”

Police say Tosado is a convicted felon, is currently on probation, but has absconded from his probation requirements. He should not be in possession of a firearm, but has been found to carry a firearm.

According to police, Tosado has told people that he will not go back to prison.

If you see Pedro Tosado, you’re asked to contact police immediately as he is considered to be armed and dangerous. Tosado is wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his probation.