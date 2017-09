× Investigation underway after 19-year-old woman found dead near 21st and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a death investigation is underway near 21st and Hampton.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman was found dead around 7:00 a.m. Friday, September 15th outside of a residence.

Police are investigating the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

