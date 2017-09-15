KENOSHA -- It's always a special night when Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha Tremper take the field for a football rivalry game, but Friday, September 15th both teams got to play in Tremper's brand new stadium -- all made possible by the Kenosha community.
Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha Tremper hit the gridiron in brand new stadium
-
High School Blitz Game of the Week: Kenosha Bradford at Kenosha Tremper
-
Kenosha County launches program to train officers, others on overdose-reversing Narcan
-
Flight for Life called to Kenosha Regional Airport for helicopter crash; 1 hurt
-
24-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting in Kenosha
-
Police identify victims of murder-suicide in Kenosha
-
-
Traffic Alert: Semi fire snarls traffic on I-94 NB near Highway 165 in Kenosha Co.
-
Silver Alert: 76-year-old Kenosha man missing since Sunday evening
-
Kenosha teen charged in stabbing death of classmate due in court
-
Kenosha police look to identify 2 strong-armed robbery suspects
-
Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old Kenosha man, found safe in Chicago
-
-
July 16
-
July 18
-
“Deeper than you think:” Kenosha County sheriff calls flooding the worst he’s seen