Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha Tremper hit the gridiron in brand new stadium

Posted 9:52 pm, September 15, 2017, by

KENOSHA -- It's always a special night when Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha Tremper take the field for a football rivalry game, but Friday, September 15th both teams got to play in Tremper's brand new stadium -- all made possible by the Kenosha community.