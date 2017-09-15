Non-conference tilt goes to Catholic Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA--Catholic Memorial & Sussex Hamilton meet for a non-conference game at Carroll University. The Crusaders leading 23 to 7 in the second half when Matthew Schultz has the pick and nearly takes it all the way back. The interception did lead to a touchdown and 30 to 7 lead. But there's no quit in the Chargers. Patrick Germann scoots in from 14 yards out and to make it 30 to 14. But they get no closer and Catholic Memorial goes to 4 and 1 on the season.

Catholic Memorial 30

Sussex Hamilton 14

Final