Overnight full closures: A look at upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Saturday Morning (9/16) Ramp Closures for Al's Run:

The I-794 East and I-794 West exit ramps to Lincoln Memorial Drive will be closed from 6am to 1pm

The I-794 East exit ramp to Jackson/ Van Buren will be closed from 6am to 1pm

If people are heading to the lakefront they will want to exit early at 13th or at St. Paul/James Lovell.

Zoo Interchange Project:

Friday, September 15

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for Asphalt work - 10PM - 8AM

Overnight Full Closure I-41 North at Mayfair Road for Meinecke Bridge girder installation and bolting - 10PM - 8AM

Monday, September 18

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for staining - 11PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Full Closure I-41 North at Mayfair Road for Meinecke Bridge decking and particle testing - 10PM - 5AM

Tuesday, September 19

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at Zoo Interchange for deck pour - 11PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for staining and deck pour - 11PM - 4:30AM

Wednesday, September 20

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for traffic switch - 10PM - 5AM

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at National Avenue for traffic switch prep - 11PM - 4:30AM

Thursday, September 21

*Bluemound Road entrance ramp to I-41/894 South to open by 5AM*

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at National Avenue for traffic switch prep - 11PM - 4:30AM

A Heads up for Viewers:

Saturday, September 23

*Lincoln Avenue entrance to I-41/894 North to open by 6AM

*National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 North to close by 6AM