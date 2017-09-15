Overnight full closures: A look at upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Saturday Morning (9/16) Ramp Closures for Al's Run:
The I-794 East and I-794 West exit ramps to Lincoln Memorial Drive will be closed from 6am to 1pm
The I-794 East exit ramp to Jackson/ Van Buren will be closed from 6am to 1pm
If people are heading to the lakefront they will want to exit early at 13th or at St. Paul/James Lovell.
Zoo Interchange Project:
Friday, September 15
Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for Asphalt work - 10PM - 8AM
Overnight Full Closure I-41 North at Mayfair Road for Meinecke Bridge girder installation and bolting - 10PM - 8AM
Monday, September 18
Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for staining - 11PM - 4:30AM
Overnight Full Closure I-41 North at Mayfair Road for Meinecke Bridge decking and particle testing - 10PM - 5AM
Tuesday, September 19
Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at Zoo Interchange for deck pour - 11PM - 4:30AM
Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for staining and deck pour - 11PM - 4:30AM
Wednesday, September 20
Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for traffic switch - 10PM - 5AM
Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at National Avenue for traffic switch prep - 11PM - 4:30AM
Thursday, September 21
*Bluemound Road entrance ramp to I-41/894 South to open by 5AM*
Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at National Avenue for traffic switch prep - 11PM - 4:30AM
A Heads up for Viewers:
Saturday, September 23
*Lincoln Avenue entrance to I-41/894 North to open by 6AM
*National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 North to close by 6AM